The initiative aims to bring the wider community together to donate personal care items to cabinets placed outside the four ISP schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Reflecting the essence of Ramadan, Dabur International has joined hands with International Schools Partnership (ISP), to launch the #KindnessKloset campaign. The Kindness Klosets, will be located outside the four ISP schools across the UAE, giving the community an opportunity to donate personal care items to labour and support workers.

The #KindnessKloset can be found in Dubai at The Aquila School, next to The Villa and Nibras International School in Dubai Investment Park; and in Abu Dhabi at Aspen Heights British School in Al Bahya and Reach British School in Baniyas.

Families, students, teachers and staff, from the respective schools, along with other donors from the community, can donate personal care essentials like soaps, creams, toothpaste, shampoos and more, into the cabinets provided. Dabur International has pledged to keep the #KindnessKlosets stocked with sufficient products daily to ensure that there is something for everyone in need.

Sharing thoughts on their Ramadan initiative, Ganesh Sharma, Lead, Corporate Communication, Dabur International; said, “We thank ISP and the participating schools for their contribution and support to join us and make this campaign come alive. From community workers to labourers, we hope to ensure every individual in need is able to benefit from the #KindnessKloset.”

Along with asking their communities to donate to the closets, ISP schools will encourage their students to share handwritten Ramadan messages that will be placed into the #KindnessKlosets.

Speaking about the collaboration with Dabur International, Bharat Mansukhani, CEO of ISP Middle East and Europe said; “The spirit of Ramadan provides an opportunity for all of us to reflect and give without conditions. In our schools, we are committed to nurturing students who are kind, compassionate, conscious members of their communities, who also understand the importance of giving back. The #KindnessKloset initiative is a CSR activity that we are happy to be part of because it has given us an opportunity to exercise all these values while making real human impact. It has also given our schools another opportunity to bring the wider communities they are a part of, together. We encourage all to donate to the #KindnessKloset closest to them.”

Dabur International is committed to ensuring that the cabinets are sufficiently stocked with personal care and hygiene products throughout the month of Ramadan, while ISP schools will have the cabinets placed outside their school campuses. Personal care products from the cabinet will be accessible to those in need throughout the month of Ramadan. Post Ramadan any remaining products will be distributed to various labour camps and support staff in and around the ISP schools.

The #KindnessKloset is open to the public for meaningful contributions and will be monitored by the school security teams. To donate, visit your nearest #KindnessKloset.

About Dabur International

Dabur International Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India. With over 136 years of legacy, Dabur is today the largest Ayurveda and Natural consumer Products Company in the world. We enrich the quality of more than a billion people daily around the world with products across Hair Care, Oral Care, Depilatory, Hair Colors, Men’s Styling, Skin Care and Skin Cleansing. Our flagship brands are Dabur Amla, Vatika Naturals, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Dabur Miswak, Fem and Dermoviva.

For more information, please visit www.daburinternational.com

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to 57 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across 17 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

*Source: AETOSWire

