Abu Dhabi: The lifestyle pop-up concept 'The Station Ramadan Edition' opened its doors at Dalma Mall to residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi, offering a distinctive and vibrant shopping experience.

One of Abu Dhabi's most popular shopping and lifestyle events, 'The Station,' is bringing together 24 local and international brands for fashionistas, families and friends to enjoy this Ramadan.

The popular pop-up event is free to enter and held in the beautiful atrium of the mall, where visitors can do their Eid shopping and enjoy the various activities.

With the special edition of the well-known pop-up event 'The Station,' Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi intends to promote community engagement – the true essence of the Holy Month – and provide visitors and residents of Abu Dhabi an opportunity to enjoy the festive milieu of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid.

The 14-day event will be open through the operating hours of Dalma mall from 10 am till 1 am and will include key brands such as Riva, Marks & Spencer, Chattles & More, Lenskart, Louzan, BirdLife, Ghraoui, Homecentre, Jashanmal, LC Waikiki, Miss Couture, Tektaak Jewellery, Oud Boutique, April Beauty, Miniso, Orange Flower, Majestic Optics, Dr Nutrition, Trendy Accessories and more.

Bhupinder Singh, General Manager & CFO of Dalma Mall, said: "At Dalma Mall, we constantly endeavour to give our audiences an enriched customer journey.

"The Station Ramadan Edition at Dalma Mall is another step forward this holy month, creating an engaging atmosphere for all your Festive Shopping needs and a perfect ambience to join the Ramadan Evening with your loved ones. More focus has been provided to the existing retailers to showcase their new products and offerings."

The Station was founded by UAE based entrepreneur and fashion designer Searina Abdel Kader to offer a unique fashion and lifestyle experience in the capital. It was curated to bring a well-balanced mix of designers, brands, and engaging spaces to the public.

Searina said: "We are bringing The Station to residents of Abu Dhabi in a slightly new format this Ramadan. This special edition is intended to help the participating brands and retailers in the wake of Covid as well.

"Building on the success of our previous editions, this pop-up experience is yet another way we are offering a special shopping experience in Abu Dhabi."

Visitors to The Station can browse and purchase items from some of the most reputable brands housed in Dalma Mall's retail portfolio, including fashion, jewellery, accessories, perfumes, and gifts.

Little ones can catch engaged in their favourite arts and crafts activities in a dedicated area every day from 7 pm to 12 am.

The Station will come alive with entertaining Oud performances post iftar. Visitors can also participate in the Ramadan Fawazeer quiz, which will be held every day post iftar, for a chance to win unique prizes and vouchers. The competition will feature questions regarding customs practised throughout the holy month and how people celebrate and preserve ancient Ramadan customs.

In addition to the various activities, shopping enthusiasts are in for a major treat for Eid, as several of the participating brands have fabulous discounts being offered at the event.

Situated opposite Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Khalifa City, Dalma Mall is one of Abu Dhabi's iconic shopping destinations with easy access to visitors from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. With over 450 retail and services outlets in the mall, including designer and high-street fashion brands, beauty department stores, home furnishings, electronics stores and a large variety of food & beverage choices, Dalma Mall has been a firm favourite with Abu Dhabi residents.

For more information follow @dalmamallsocial and @thestationuae on Instagram.

