Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announces a new strategic airline partnership connecting the Emirate with major cities in Germany, including Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Munich.

Starting from 1 November 2022, Corendon Airlines will operate seven direct weekly flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, effectively meeting strong demand from Germany. Marking the latest in a series of strategic airline partnerships forged by the Tourism Authority, the new flights cement an important tourism market, delivering a significant weekly increase in visitors to an Emirate popular for its outstanding natural and cultural attributes, global hotel brands, as well as its unrivalled adventure tourism offering and year-round sunshine.

The announcement strengthens the Tourism Authority’s ongoing strategy to enhance accessibility and accelerate connectivity by working closely with leading tour operators. Within a five-hour flying time, Germany is already a top five tourism source market for Ras Al Khaimah; the launch of new direct flights to the Emirate is expected to have a significant impact on tourism in the destination.

“We’ve seen first-hand the impact of direct connectivity as one of the main drivers of tourism, especially in a post-pandemic period. We also know that tourists who arrive directly to the destination, stay longer and really take the time to discover our nature emirate,” commented Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “He added: “As Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism vision gains momentum, working with valued trade partners and securing new airline alliances builds on this progress, and delivering additional tourism from three major German cities, marks another major step. We look forward to welcoming more German visitors and encouraging them to embrace all that our emirate has to offer, from beaches to mountains, culture to adventure, and much more.”

“With holidaymakers increasingly looking for spacious, less congested destinations, suited for families, couples and even solo travelers, Ras Al Khaimah is a natural fit among German travellers, especially in the winter. Collaborating with a dynamic tourism authority and leading tour operators, and by connecting key cities within our network to the destination, we will bring Ras Al Khaimah’s exciting and growing tourism vision to our customers,” said Yildiray Karaer, CEO of Corendon Airlines.

Named the Gulf Tourism Capital for both 2020 and 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council, the destination offers a world-class tourism and events infrastructure and portfolio of global hospitality brands - from ultra-luxurious beach

resorts managed by some of the most notable names in the business, to family-friendly city- and beach resorts. A haven of year-round sunshine, the Emirate features over 64km of pristine beach, flourishing mangroves and sweeping terracotta dunes, as well as the dramatic, awe-inspiring vistas of the majestic Hajjar mountains, including the UAE’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais, where adventure activities on offer range from the world’s longest zipline, Jais Flight, to the region’s longest mountain coaster, the new Jais Sledder.

For more details on Ras Al Khaimah please visit www.visitrasalkhaimah.com