Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) reported a remarkable surge in the registration of holding companies since introducing this company structure in 2020. The consistent rise in registrations highlights the growing appeal of this innovative investment vehicle, as the total number of holding companies rose by 35% to 329 in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, stated: “The significant growth in holding company registrations within RAKEZ reflects the confidence and strategic interest of international investors in the country. As one of the safest and most appealing investment destinations in the region, the UAE boasts a wealth of opportunities, both existing and on the horizon. Ras Al Khaimah stands out by offering an array of prospects that global investors can capitalise on, and leveraging the emirate’s strategic position and business-friendly environment.”

When it comes to establishing a holding company in the UAE, RAKEZ offers a pathway to several advantages that make it an attractive option for investors. First, holding companies can benefit from the UAE’s favourable tax environment, a key factor that boosts the appeal for global investors. Second, this structure offers enhanced protection against potential risks and legal claims, an essential feature in today’s complex business landscape. Third and most notably, holding companies provide the flexibility to invest in various industries and sectors through their subsidiaries. This strategy not only spreads the investment risk but also maximises returns, allowing businesses to navigate the market’s fluctuations with agility and confidence. The combination of these benefits, offered through RAKEZ’s innovative holding structure, underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to fostering a diverse and robust investment environment.

The economic zone continues to actively engage with global investors and local businesses, constantly innovating its offerings to provide an attractive and supportive business environment.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.