Ras Al Khaimah: Chase Sports Playgrounds, a first-of-its-kind indoor sports club in Ras Al Khaimah, has opened its doors to residents and visitors at a Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) warehouse in Al Hamra Industrial Zone.

The club seeks to attract sports enthusiasts across all ages residing in the emirate, with its three courts designated for badminton, basketball and volleyball, sprawling across 622.5 m2. It also offers group training programmes for children who want to work on their sporting skills.

Setting up Chase Sports Playgrounds has been a close to heart project for its Founder and Owner Fares Zoghaib: “I moved to Ras Al Khaimah three years ago and longed to meet and play with my friends somewhere indoors. I knew there were many others like me looking for similar options.” He is positive the club will become the go-to place for all sports lovers in the emirate. “My aim is to make visitors feel like they are hanging out in their own backyards and enjoying with their children and friends; and this RAKEZ warehouse is perfectly located in close proximity to the lively residential areas in Ras Al Khaimah,” Zoghaib added.

“We are happy to welcome Chase Sports Playgrounds to the community of Ras Al Khaimah, which is home to people from all walks of life. While they can engage in outdoor adventures such as hiking, trekking, camping, ziplining and a range of water sports, having indoor sports options, particularly in summer, is delightful,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ. “We hope the facility becomes one of the contributing factors in making the emirate an ideal destination to live, work and play,” he added.

A part of Chase Sports Playgrounds’ future plans is to add an extended mini-football court. The club will also have provisions to host other sports activities and events for children as well as adults in the future.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Chase Sports Playgrounds:

More details on the sports club can be found here: https://www.csprak.com ​​​​​​​