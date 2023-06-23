Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has recently been recognised at the Emirates Recycling Awards, hosted by Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). RAKEZ emerged as the winner of the ‘Glass Collection Campaign’ and was also honoured as one of the top 10 champions in the ‘Can Collection Campaign’.

For several years, RAKEZ has been actively collaborating with EEG, participating in various waste recycling initiatives, and receiving recognition across multiple categories.

During this year’s bi-annual campaign, RAKEZ managed to collect an impressive 15,056 kilograms of glass bottles from Al Hamra and Al Ghail areas in just eight months. Alongside this, a noteworthy collection of 488 kilograms of aluminium cans were also gathered from four zones in RAKEZ – Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Al Hulaila Industrial Zone, Al Ghail Industrial Zone, and the business zone.

As a part of RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, all these collected materials were handed over to the EEG team for recycling, supporting the UAE’s robust efforts towards sustainability and further solidifying RAKEZ’s role as a key player in recycling and environmental conservation.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “In the heart of every achievement lies a vision, and ours is deeply rooted in sustainability. We are thrilled to receive this recognition. The results of both campaigns are a testament to our unwavering commitment towards a greener economy and collective resolve to integrate sustainability into our everyday operations. The relentless efforts of our teams who collected glass and aluminium from various areas of our economic zone, contribute significantly towards helping the UAE advance its recycling efforts. We will continue to participate in and support initiatives that shape a more sustainable tomorrow for all.”



About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

