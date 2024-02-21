Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was awarded the ‘Best Special Economic Zone (SEZ)’ during the Annual India GCC Achievers Awards 2024, organised by the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) in New Delhi, India. This esteemed accolade celebrates RAKEZ’s exceptional support to Indian companies and its key role in enhancing India-GCC relations.

The Annual India GCC Achievers Awards celebrate the excellence of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and organisations across multiple industries within the GCC region that have significantly contributed to the region’s progress and prosperity. The awards aim to foster stronger ties between India and the GCC countries, highlighting achievements that have a profound impact on economic relations.

IETO President Asif Iqbal commended RAKEZ for its exceptional business services and support to Indian entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand their operations in the UAE. He said, “For many years now, RAKEZ has been instrumental in guiding Indian business owners to enter the UAE market and assisting them with the entire set-up journey. Such support in boosting the Indo-UAE trade relations, particularly in light of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), paves the way for the continuation of mutual prosperity and development.” RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Being recognised as the leading regional economic zone reflects RAKEZ’s dedication to business excellence and its significant role in promoting international trade and attracting FDI into Ras Al Khaimah. India remains a prominent source of FDI for Ras Al Khaimah and RAKEZ actively facilitates Indian enterprises to tap into the vast opportunities within the region. A chosen hub of over 5,300 Indian companies underscores the confidence of Indian investors in RAKEZ’s ability to serve as a catalyst for growth and expansion, offering a robust platform for businesses to thrive in a competitive global marketplace.” RAKEZ stands out as a prime destination for business and investment, offering a wide range of services and facilities tailored to meet the needs of businesses of all capacities from various sectors. Its commitment to fostering a conducive environment for growth, innovation, and prosperity has been pivotal in attracting a significant number of Indian businesses to the region, thereby strengthening economic ties between the UAE and India.

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 21,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.