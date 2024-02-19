Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is at the annual Gulfood exhibition, the region’s largest F&B event, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Center through 22 February. RAKEZ is dedicated to offering global investors complete business solutions for establishing and growing their presence in the UAE's flourishing food and beverage industry.

The country’s F&B sector is experiencing a significant boom, driven by growing expat population, high disposable incomes, diverse cultural tastes, and a robust GDP. A Statista report highlights the industry’s bright future, projecting that per capita spending in the UAE’s F&B sector will reach approximately AED 14,000 by 2025. This optimistic outlook positions the UAE as a fertile ground for F&B businesses seeking growth and innovation.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, said, “A new global chapter is unfolding in the future of food with great technological advancements being unveiled at Gulfood. It’s time to innovate for a more sustainable, thoughtful, and brighter future for the entire F&B ecosystem across the world. RAKEZ is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, providing a nurturing environment for F&B companies to thrive in Ras Al Khaimah and seamlessly cater to the regional markets.”

RAKEZ is home to nearly 1,000 F&B companies, spanning diverse sectors within the industry, including F&B trading, catering and F&B services, distribution and logistics, as well as F&B manufacturing, among many others. At this year’s Gulfood, RAKEZ is showcasing its tailored business set-up solutions designed to support over F&B 5,500 exhibitors and investors from more than 190 countries in leveraging the opportunities presented by Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic economic landscape and the wider UAE market.

RAKEZ’s regular participation in Gulfood is a testament to its ongoing commitment to the F&B industry, offering unmatched opportunities for businesses to connect, collaborate, and create a sustainable future for food globally.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 21,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.