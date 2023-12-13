Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) was recently honoured at the prestigious Enterprise Agility Awards 2023, organised by Entrepreneur Middle East. Celebrating the resilience and growth of businesses in the MENA region, RAKEZ was recognised as the 'Free Zone Hub of the Year’ at the event.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, expressed his delight on the accolade and shared, "Receiving this recognition marks a significant milestone for the economic zone, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled platform for businesses to prosper within the region. This award serves as a symbol of our ambition and accomplishments in driving progress and prosperity for both local and global enterprises, enriching our vibrant ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah and beyond."

“RAKEZ has consistently played a pivotal role in driving economic growth in Ras Al Khaimah and across the wider UAE. This award underscores our dedication to cultivating an environment where businesses can thrive, innovate and succeed. Our commitment to delivering world-class services, state-of-the-art facilities, and unwavering support for our clients and partners remains steadfast,” Jallad added.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, The Legal 500 recently listed RAKEZ General Counsel Moulham Al Chawa in the prestigious GC Powerlist: Middle East 2023. RAKEZ is proud of his inclusion in this list, which features the very best General Counsels and senior in-house legal counsels across the region, acknowledging their significant contributions to driving the legal business forward. Al Chawa's presence on this list serves as a testament to his exceptional leadership and expertise in the legal field.

RAKEZ is committed to maintaining these high standards, driving growth, and continuing to be a leader in the business landscape. The economic zone looks forward to building on these achievements and further contributing to the success of clients and partners.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.