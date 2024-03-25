Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently celebrated the exceptional dedication and achievements in Health, Safety, and Environmental (HS&E) practices of its companies through the introduction of the HS&E Appreciation Awards. This initiative underscores the remarkable compliance efforts of businesses within the economic zone with established HS&E regulations, highlighting RAKEZ’s drive to nurture a culture of safety and sustainability.

Launched to elevate standards of health, safety, and environmental practices, the HS&E Appreciation Awards commend businesses for their exemplary adherence to HS&E protocols. The awards not only motivate all RAKEZ businesses to enhance their HS&E practices but also support RAKEZ’s broader mission of instilling a proactive approach to managing health and safety risks and fostering environmental care. In doing so, RAKEZ establishes a benchmark for HS&E excellence, aiming for continuous improvement and innovation across its business community.

The winning companies were chosen through a comprehensive evaluation of their HS&E practices, with a focus on their commitment to RAKEZ’s HS&E guidelines. Company selection was grounded in several key areas, including their compliance status and responsiveness. The evaluation included the speed and effectiveness with which these companies resolved issues identified by RAKEZ, the robustness of their internal health and safety management systems, the quality and implementation of internal policies and procedures for managing health and safety risks and their efforts in incident prevention, including the adoption of comprehensive risk assessments, employee training programmes, emergency preparedness plans, and proactive measures to identify and reduce potential hazards.

The recipients of the awards were Motherson PKC Harness Systems, noted for its leadership in safety, innovation, and sustainability through advanced manufacturing processes in auto electrical wires. Al Dobowi, with its cutting-edge battery manufacturing technologies, was recognised for embodying excellence in environmental management and energy efficiency. Saverglass was celebrated for its artisanal craftsmanship in high-end glass bottle manufacturing, establishing benchmarks in waste reduction, resource efficiency, and sustainable production practices. Precision Gravure Printing was acknowledged for leading the way in packaging material manufacturing, focusing on sustainable materials, innovative recycling practices, and the advancement of a circular economy.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We are proud of our companies for setting such high standards in health, safety, and environmental practices. Their commitment not only underscores the significant strides we have made towards ensuring a safe and sustainable working environment but also inspires the entire RAKEZ business community. These companies show true leadership in HS&E, leading by example with their compliance, quick responses to regulations, and effective safety management, paving the way for a culture of continuous improvement and innovation across our economic zone.”

“As we celebrate their success, we are reminded of the collective responsibility we share in upholding and elevating our HS&E standards, ensuring RAKEZ remains a benchmark for environmental stewardship and workplace safety globally,” he added.

For more information, please contact: Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 21,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.