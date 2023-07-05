Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has taken a significant step towards expanding economic cooperation between the UAE and Israel by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel (MAI). The agreement was signed by Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer of RAKEZ, Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, and Deputy CEO of MAI, Adv. Hagai Edri.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad, said, “It is important that we take steps towards enhancing the level of cooperation between the UAE and Israel through economic exchange. We believe that our partnership with the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel will create new gateways for industrial players in both countries to expand their regional footprints.”

Edri, said, “This partnership is an important step towards providing meaningful industrial cooperation opportunities for our members in the UAE. We see RAKEZ as a potential strategic partner that will allow Israeli industries to expand to other markets while maintaining their main industrial activity in Israel in a way that will benefit both organisations, their members and their respective economies.”

Under this partnership, RAKEZ and MAI will work together to create investment and expansion opportunities for industrial companies in UAE and Israel. The goal is to boost industrial activities and support business communities in both countries, which will strengthen their economic ties. For this, the two organisations will be welcoming business delegations and hosting B2B events such as seminars and workshops to keep industrialists updated and provide them with networking opportunities.

MAI is a century-old umbrella organisation for industrialists in Israel, particularly in sectors such as high-tech, textiles, fashion, chemical, pharmaceuticals, environment, food, metal, electrical, infrastructure, and consumer products. Currently, the organisation supports 1,800 members which are responsible for over 90% of the total industrial output in Israel.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Manufacturers’ Association of Israel (MAI)

The Manufacturers’ Association of Israel (MAI), which has served as an umbrella organisation for Israeli industrialists for more than a century, currently comprises over 1800 members who are responsible for more than 90% of Israel's total industrial output. These members, operating in sectors ranging from High-Tech to food and fashion, employ approximately 400,000 workers.

MAI plays a critical role in influencing decisions at all levels of government, particularly those affecting the macro-economic environment. The association actively engages with both domestic and global leaders to serve as a bridge between Israel’s industry and international economic systems.

MAI also represents employers in their negotiations with The Histadrut Labor Federation and the government, aiming to improve the business environment and further develop the Israeli industry. The organization is also involved in shaping labour relations and creating effective communication channels. Additionally, the MAI hosts forums and committees for cross-organizational and departmental issues.