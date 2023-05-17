Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) hosted an informative session on ‘Customer Acquisition and Retention’ for its business community, aiming to support them in building and maintaining a strong customer base amidst a highly competitive global market.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “As businesses continue to seek sustained growth and expansion, the significance of acquiring new clients cannot be overstated. We’re happy that this edition of our monthly community event provided our clients with the opportunity to get a deeper understanding of key aspects related to client management, which is crucial for their long-term success.”

The event drew hundreds of entrepreneurs eager to enhance their customer experience segments for business growth and sustainability. They engaged with industry experts who shared insights, strategies, and practical knowledge, covering critical aspects of customer acquisition and retention, providing attendees with valuable tools to apply to their daily business operations.

One of the attendees, Shital Soni, CEO and Managing Director of Iconic Interior Design shared, “The biggest challenge for SMEs with limited budgets is the lack of sales and marketing resources to identify and approach the right customers in a new market. So this session was vital for small businesses, not just for the expertise that was shared but also because we got the opportunity to network.”

The experts also discussed the processes of identifying, attracting, and converting potential customers into paying clients and highlighted effective techniques for building strong relationships and cross-selling with clients. Furthermore, the real-life case studies presented by the experts illustrated how successful companies identify the right customers and understand their needs, fostering trust and loyalty.

Faran Niaz, CEO and Founder of CX Future, commented, “The speakers at the event provided concise and valuable insights on customer acquisition and retention. The session was highly beneficial and I look forward to attending all of RAKEZ’s upcoming events, not only to gain knowledge but also to share my experience and expertise!”

Wilhelm Van der Merwe, CEO of AFS Global said, “This was my first time attending an event at RAKEZ and it exceeded my expectations. I’m very happy with the valuable content delivered by the experts. We have businesses in 3-4 other countries, but I have never before experienced such an exceptional client engagement from a government entity. RAKEZ has a welcoming approach which makes us feel that it is safe to invest here and trust them with our assets and overall business.”

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.