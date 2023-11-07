Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in the Gulfood Manufacturing exhibition, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

At the event, RAKEZ is actively forging connections with investors and manufacturing giants in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, underscoring its dedication to unveiling Ras Al Khaimah's vast array of investment opportunities. The focus is on understanding the unique requirements of the F&B industry and spotlighting the significant advantages of initiating operations within Ras Al Khaimah's cost-efficient business ecosystem, all while participating in this year's Gulfood exhibition. RAKEZ reinforces its commitment to supporting international and local F&B investors looking to start or scale their operations in the UAE, with attractive offers on warehouse facilities and land plots poised to facilitate investment in the region.

According to the latest reports by Statista, the renowned global market and consumer data firm, the F&B market in the UAE is currently valued at USD 38 billion and is expected to flourish, with a robust annual growth rate of 5.18% leading up to 2028. Additionally, projections indicate that the food market is poised to achieve a growth rate of 4% by the end of 2024.

Reflecting on the significant growth opportunities within the UAE's F&B sector, Group CEO of RAKEZ, Ramy Jallad, remarked, “The increasing demand for food products driven by the GCC's burgeoning population presents a wealth of business prospects for F&B investors. Our aim at the Gulfood Manufacturing event is to empower these investors to leverage the expansive growth potential. RAKEZ is committed to providing comprehensive support services and advanced infrastructure designed to meet the evolving needs of this vibrant industry."

The economic zone serves as the preferred choice for nearly 1,000 F&B companies across various sectors and activities such as food production and packaging, F&B manufacturing, specialty food supply, catering and food services, as well as distribution and logistics, among many others. Renowned F&B brands such as Italfood, Unikai Foods, Almarai, Ahmad Tea, and Sai Flavours are some of the esteemed businesses that have established operations within the zone.

To explore RAKEZ's comprehensive offerings and engage with its team of company formation experts, F&B investors are encouraged to visit the RAKEZ stand located in DWTC's Concourse 2 during Gulfood Manufacturing 2023.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.