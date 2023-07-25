Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) celebrates the long-standing relations it has cultivated with clients who have been active members of its business community for more than 5, 10 and 15 years. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement in their shared journey of success and growth but also underscores the economic zone’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering businesses for sustained growth.

RAKEZ acknowledges the profound value that stable clients bring to the economic ecosystem of Ras Al Khaimah. Over time, these companies have become integral pillars in their respective industries, driving innovation, creating job opportunities, and contributing to the overall economic prosperity of the region.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad said, “Our long-term clients have not only been active members of our flourishing ecosystem but also played a crucial role in our journey of success. Their business resilience, dedication to growth, and invaluable trust in us have been instrumental in shaping RAKEZ into the thriving business hub it is today. It is our utmost priority to provide continuous support to these go-getters as they continue to strengthen their ventures.”

The economic zone launched an initiative to present around 620 long-term clients with gold coins as a token of appreciation, recognising their trust, loyalty, and remarkable contributions to the RAKEZ community.

Electra CEO, Benoit Honnart, said, “As a proud member of the RAKEZ family for over 15 years, we at Electra appreciate the growth opportunities provided by the economic zone. Its support, alongside its efficient customs and manufacturing facilities, has surpassed our expectations, fueling our expansion across the Middle East. Today, Electra plays a vital role in the UAE’s thriving event industry. Thanks to RAKEZ’s dedicated services, customised solutions, and strategic partnership, which have greatly contributed to our success. We look forward to future collaborations with RAKEZ, in the spirit of supporting the UAE’s remarkable economic progression together.”

Fala Group Chairman, Ihsan Kerbaj, said, “As we celebrate a decade of our operational excellence in Ras Al Khaimah, we also acknowledge and appreciate RAKEZ’s unwavering support since 2012. We are eager to strengthen this relationship further in the pursuit of new growth opportunities.”

As RAKEZ continues to attract and support thousands of businesses across diverse industries, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to foster an ecosystem where long-term relationships flourish. The economic zone will keep on extending its support through the array of services, robust business infrastructure, streamlined processes, and a collaborative environment where companies can grow sustainably.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.