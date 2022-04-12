United Arab Emirates: RAKBANK successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today through both electronic and in-person participation, where the shareholders approved the cash dividend of 22.5% (22.5 fils per share) of the Bank’s paid-up capital amounting AED 377.1 million, for the financial year ended 31 December 21. The dividend distribution will result in approximately 49.7% of Group’s net profit being paid out.

Participating shareholders approved all agenda items and resolutions including the Bank’s consolidated balance sheet and profit and loss statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Additionally, during the AGM, the appointment of Mr. Stephen Robert Monaghan as a board member was ratified.

