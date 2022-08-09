Risk factors for speech and language delays include premature birth, low birth weight, and family history of speech and language disorders.

Reduce screen time because of its negative impact on the development of language skills in children

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Almost 1 in 11 children, aged five have speech and language difficulties. To create awareness about speech and language disorders, identification, early intervention strategies, home programs and therapy plans, RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah is holding a Free Webinar on Thursday, 11th August 2022 at 11:00 am. The session will address issues and answer queries related to the subject.

There are several potential risk factors for speech and language delays that include premature birth, low birth weight, family history of speech and language disorders, etc. Language delays may happen due to hearing impairment, autism, intellectual disability, and psychosocial issues. Neurological problems like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and traumatic brain injury can also work as compelling causes to hinder your child from attaining developmental milestones. Besides, an increasing number of children are also facing these disorders as a result of the pandemic-induced lockdowns and reduced social interaction opportunities.

Commenting Ms Nehal Abouelazayem Abdalla, Speech Language Pathologist at RAK Hospital said, “Language delays are quite common. Delayed speech or language development affects about 10 percent of preschool-aged children or maybe more as not all issues get diagnosed. Usually, the disorder is three to four times more common in boys than in girls. With our first session on the subject, we aim to educate parents, helping them spot early signs of delays. Moreover, contrary to popular belief, language and speech are two separate stages and their developmental delays cannot be interlinked, this is an important fact which needs to be understood.

The initial red flag of speech delay is when a baby has not started to babble or baby talk around the 12-month period. However, some children are simply late bloomers who will go on to adopt age-appropriate vocabulary and speaking skills.”

Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital stated, “Communication delays in children may lead to neuropsychological problems, isolation, academic delays and frustration. Comprehensive assessment, proper diagnosis, early intervention and appropriate therapy are key factors impacting positive outcomes; therefore, it’s imperative to consult an expert as soon as you notice any issues concerning such delays”.

It may not be possible to prevent all language delays. Hearing impairments and learning disabilities may not always be preventable. However, following some measures can encourage language development in your child. These include talking to your child from the time they’re born, responding to your child’s babbling when they’re a baby, singing to the child, reading aloud and telling stories that develop imagination, answering questions etc.

Reduce watching TV and tablets because of their negative impact on the development of language skills in children instead engage children in social activities which increases self-confidence and stimulates the linguistic growth of children. And don’t delay visiting a speech therapist if you notice that the child does not use the language in accordance with his age or when you observe some language defects such as stuttering or other defects such as phonological processes.

Speech and language therapists assist children with pre-linguistic skills, speech and language delays, apraxia, poor oral-motor skills, dysfluency, articulation problems, reading/spelling difficulties and social communication delays.

To register for the session, visit https://rakhospital.com/qa-webinar-speech-therapy/