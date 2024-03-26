Ras Al Khaimah, UAE - Embracing the spirit of Ramadan, RAK Hospital, in line with its annual community outreach initiative, distributed over 1000 ready Iftar meals to the unsung heroes of the nation. The drive-through Iftar meal distribution took place at the hospital's premises, where RAK Taxi drivers gathered to collect their packets.

Expressing gratitude for the invaluable contributions of these drivers, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, remarked, "This annual endeavor is our modest way of recognizing and appreciating the tireless efforts of these unsung heroes who selflessly serve our society. Despite fasting themselves, they continue to support the community by facilitating transportation.

Ramadan, characterized as a period of reflection, spirituality, and compassion, fosters a sense of unity and empathy towards those less fortunate. Fasting during this sacred month bridges the divide between the privileged and the marginalized, encouraging acts of kindness and generosity towards others.

Dr. Siddiqui emphasized, "Ramadan epitomizes love, care, compassion, and giving, values that resonate deeply with RAK Hospital's commitment to serving the community. Through our small acts of kindness, we aim to embody the essence of Ramadan and spread positivity and goodwill."

Acknowledging the challenges faced by many of these drivers, who often live far from their families, Dr. Siddiqui reiterated the hospital's duty to extend kindness and support to those who play a vital role in the community's daily life.

This initiative reflects RAK Hospital's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.