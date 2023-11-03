Group Revenue in Q3 2023 experienced a decline of -7.7% year-on-year to AED 837 million, the revenue for the 9-month period remained relatively stable, showing a marginal decrease of just -1% year-on-year to AED 2.59 billion.

Gross Profit Margin improved by +270bps year-on-year surge to 37.6% driven by favourable product mix shift

EBITDA increased by +16.0% year-on-year, reaching AED 169.0 million, with a notable margin expansion of +410bps reaching 20.2%.

Net Profit increased substantial by a 13.3% year-on-year increase compared with last year’s net profit before one-offs, reaching AED 83.9 million, and the net profit margin expanded by a healthy +190bps, reaching 10.0% in Q3 2023.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, 3rd November 2023: RAK Ceramics PJSC (Ticker: RAKCEC: Abu Dhabi), one of the largest ceramics lifestyle solutions providers in the world, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2023. As a result of unfavourable market cycle, currency depreciation and rising interest cost, RAK Ceramics reported revenue of AED 837.0 million, a decrease of 7.7% year-on-year. Net profit for the period increased by 13.3% to AED 83.9 million compared to last year’s before one-offs.

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitaryware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square metres of tiles, 5.0million pieces of sanitaryware, 26 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 24 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately USD 1 billion.



