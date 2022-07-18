The average accident response time was recorded to be 10.36 minutes.

Sharjah: Abdulrahman bin Kanoon Al Shamsi, Accident & RSA Department Director at Rafid For Automotive Solutions, a member of the Joint Surveying Committee for Minor Traffic Accidents in Sharjah, formed by the Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with Rafid Automotive Solutions, announced that the number of traffic accidents during the first half of this year was 37,930 minor traffic accidents which was recorded on various roads of the emirate between the period of 1st of January – 30th June 2022.

Causes of Accidents

Al Shamsi explained that the root causes of accidents were determined to be as follows: 60% were caused by drivers not maintaining a safe distance. Other causes included failure to stay in driving lane reversing without paying attention, and negligence and lack of attention whilst driving.

Rafid App

Al Shamsi announced that the number of accidents reported through the Rafid application was 5,710, and that the average response time for accidents was 10.36 minutes, a notable improvement by approximately one minute compared to the average response time during the same period last year. Data also shows the number of incoming calls to the Call Centre reached 90,114 calls, and Roadside Assistance (RSA) requests approached 8,086 requests.

Al Shamsi greatly stressed the importance of being vigilant while driving, which will contribute to a reduction in the number of accidents and help protect people's lives and property. Most importantly, he highlights the need to adhere to and respect general traffic and road rules and regulations, and to ensure that car is in a good condition before driving.

He explained that driving on roads requires full awareness, focus, and attention, and that the roads belong to drivers, passengers, and pedestrians equally. Drivers must observe road safety rules, and operate vehicles in accordance with local laws; this entails driving in a manner in which other vehicles are not unduly obstructed, or performing actions that hinder or confuse other drivers who share the road. Al Shamsi reiterated the shared task and responsibility to contribute to reducing traffic accidents, in order to preserve the livelihoods of all members of the public.

Al Shamsi continued to highlight the necessity of adhering to traffic laws, and regulation. Such commitment achieves a smooth traffic flow and improves traffic safety levels. The decrease in accidents is a positive indication that each driver plays his part in contributing to reducing road accidents and providing safe roads for all.

Rafid Automotive Solutions was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 2017, and has rapidly grown to become a leading service provider in Sharjah for vehicle inspection and registration solutions, express vehicle services, accident management, roadside assistance services, and vehicle fleet management. Rafid’s business units include MotorCheck, AutoXpress, Rafid Accident Department, and Road Side Assistance (RSA).