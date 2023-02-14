Ahmed Zaghloul - The capital is witnessing a boom in procedures and a change in the completion of administrative files and licenses, and the start of government transition is the safety valve for the success of this giant national project.

Akram El-Sheikh - We contracted on land ( O-1( in the eighth residential district to establish an integrated urban project, and after contracting, we started the procedures for issuing the ministerial decision and licenses. We are unique in providing a package of smart solutions to our customers in all sectors.

Radix approved the master plan and applied for a ministerial decision after completing the contracting procedures for a residential project with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development in the residential neighborhood R-8 for the company's latest projects in the Administrative Capital.

The company has also completed contracting procedures for )O-1( land in the most exclusive location in the most recent residential neighborhood in the residential neighborhoods for investors in the Administrative Capital.

The company has fulfilled the technical and financial requirements requested by the Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development to complete the contracting procedures. The company received the land to start preparing the designs and general plans for the project.

Mr. Ahmed Zaghloul - Executive Director and Managing Director of Salmaniya Group, expressed his complete happiness with this contract.

Zaghloul explained that, the boom that is currently taking place in the Administrative Capital Company in terms of procedures and the adoption of technical competencies encourages moving forward in the expansion of the activity of the “Salmaniya Group” in the Arab Republic of Egypt and in the Administrative Capital.

Zaghloul praised the management of Engineer Khaled Abbas - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New Administrative Capital Company, in terms of accelerating the process of licensing and approvals and supporting the idea of ​​a unified work window to carry out work through a unified outlet, as well as bringing together many control and follow-up agencies in one place, which contributes to reducing time Waste in moving between those destinations.

Zaghloul also praised the field jump that is taking place now in the Administrative Capital, where the beginning of this year witnessed a gradual transfer of ministries and government agencies, which supports the general goal of the New Administrative Capital project as one of the giant national projects and one of the largest urban projects in the world. On the other hand, the visitor to the Administrative Capital witnesses a change remarkably recently, the speed of fencing works and the general development of the capital's main landmarks.

Zaghloul explained that all these factors encourage the attraction of more foreign investments to Egypt. This encouraged the "Mowafaq Holding Group" to inject more investments through the "Salmaniya Group" in Egypt, through its multidisciplinary companies in various fields. Among the expansion plan is investing in the real estate development sector through Radix Development, the real estate arm of the group.

On a related level, Mr. Akram El-Sheikh - Executive Vice President of Radix Company, explained the company's plan to construct an integrated urban residential project in the R-8 area in the (O-1) land, in one of the most distinguished locations in the eighth residential district. He explained that the company has terminated the contract with the Administrative Capital Company, and began extracting the ministerial decision that occupies the priorities of the company and the project.

Akram Al-Sheikh expressed his optimism, about contracting with the consulting office “ARCHERTE” to complete the preparation of the master plan and apply for the ministerial decision directly, because official technical licenses and approvals are our priorities.

Al-Sheikh stressed that, work and coordination is taking place between the distinguished architectural planning and the integration of technology and smart environmentally friendly solutions by providing smart and environmentally friendly operating solutions with the "Schneider" company, which provides the latest European technology to preserve the environment and support green life for customers. In order to support all the company's current and future projects.

This is reflected in the benefit of the customers and the project, as providing some smart solutions that preserve the environment and rationalize energy consumption to reduce carbon emissions is one of the company's current priorities for all its projects.

Radix had held a press conference earlier, to announce a group of contracts and the signing of several memorandums of understanding within the framework of the business expansion plan in the current year 2023 in order to achieve the highest quality standards in providing a distinguished and competitive real estate product that depends on achieving the highest standards of efficiency and potency.

