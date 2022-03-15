Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the reinstatement of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Ahsa in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) of Saudi Arabia. Set to open in 2023, the new acquisition takes the Group’s portfolio to 44 in operation and under development across the Kingdom, further reinforcing its position as a global leader across the region, striving to reach 100 hotels by 2026.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Ahsa will be situated in the city center of Al Ahsa, located 60km inland from the coast of the Arabian Gulf and 100km south-east from the city of Al Khobar. The hotel is located 14km southwest of Al Ahsa Airport, which welcomes weekly international flights and is five minutes away from Al Ahsa University, both easily accessible through the road network.

Elie Milky, Radisson Hotel Group's Vice President of development for the Middle East, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan, said: “Saudi Arabia remains a key focus country for growth and stronger penetration in primary and secondary cities, which included Al Ahsa. The addition of Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Ahsa therefore fully contributes towards this objective and we look forward to welcoming our tenth hotel in the Eastern Province. We are proud and thankful to see the involvement of the Tourism Development Fund in the funding of this hotel project as all parties contribute to the development of the tourism and hospitality investment landscape in the Kingdom”

Al Ahsa has the largest self-contained oasis in the world and is the biggest date producer in the country. Due to its cultural heritage consisting of archeological sites and natural landmarks, Al Ahsa indicates great potential for leisure tourism. As part of KSA Vision 2030, the country plans to sustain tourism growth by investing in numerous entertainment projects in the Al Ahsa region.

The 172-room hotel will offer a mixture of standard rooms, suites and serviced apartments. The food and drink options will include a lobby lounge, all-day dining restaurant as well as a premium specialty restaurant. The Meetings & Events area will include one ballroom, two meeting rooms and two boardrooms. The hotel will also house a well-equipped gym, prayer room and an outdoor pool.

