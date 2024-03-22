Neeraja Rahul has been appointed to lead the Responsible Business Initiatives in UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman and Qatar driving Radisson Hotel Group's journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050. With the group’s 'Think People, Planet, and Community' focus, Rahul embodies this dedication to sustainability and community engagement.

Neeraja Rahul's new responsibility complements her current role as a Chief Engineer at Radisson RED, Dubai Silicon Oasis, reinforcing the group’s dedication to sustainable practices and female empowerment. In this role, Rahul will play a vital part within the Responsible Business Team, enhancing initiatives centered on sustainability, community engagement, and ethical business practices. Rahul brings a wealth of experience to the role as the first female Chief Engineer for Radisson Hotel Group in the Middle East. With a remarkable ascent in the hospitality sector in just a few years, Rahul’s journey from an engineering admin to her current leadership position exemplifies her dedication and expertise.

As the Group plans its course for 2024, Rahul will lead a range of initiatives for the Responsible Business Team, including but not limited to Iftar for delivery for drivers, Earth Hour, community action month, and sustainability verification efforts across all hotels. Additionally, she will actively support hotels in obtaining eco-labeling certifications and promote participation in initiatives such as the partnership with Just a Drop via towel reuse and green housekeeping program.

Those innovative strategies will help Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to becoming Net Zero by 2050. Looking ahead, the Group will pilot efforts by leveraging green building practices, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and promoting sustainable operations, thereby reducing the Group's carbon footprint and aligning with the Paris Agreement.

Jan Hanak, Managing Director, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt Radisson Hotel Group, said, “Radisson Hotel Group's long tradition of being a responsible business, with its first environmental policy defined in 1989, the responsible business coordinator role is vital. Neraaja’s background in engineering brings invaluable technical expertise and problem-solving skills to the role, enabling her to implement sustainable practices and initiatives effectively.’’

Complementing these efforts, Radisson Hotel Group extends its sustainability pledge to its guests. It offers sustainable value propositions such as 100% carbon-neutral meetings and expanding EV charging networks globally, with over 900 installations already in place. This includes supporting the people, communities, and the planet through plans focused on business ethics, supply chain sustainability, carbon footprint reduction, and employability programs to foster a better future for all.

Over the past 10 years, the Group has reduced its average energy and water footprint by 30%. As an intermediate target, it aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% over the next 5 years and halve it by 2030. Additionally, the Group aims to minimize the consumption of natural resources, increase the use of renewable energy, and phasing out single-use plastics.

