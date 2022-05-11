Radisson Hotel Group, the dynamic hospitality group that is home to nine distinctive brands globally, has unveiled key announcements for the MENA region at this year’s Arabian Travel Market. Taking place from 9 to 12 May 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC), the group’s presence at the annual event reinforces its aim of staying at the forefront of the hospitality sector as the future of travel and tourism is reshaped in the modern world.

“The Arabian Travel Market is a highly-anticipated event every year, and it is always a pleasure to be in the presence of fellow key players in the travel and tourism sector. We are thrilled to discuss remarkable updates in line with our expansion plans for the region, along with our strengthened global sustainability efforts and innovations that are in the pipeline. As we incessantly amplify our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as focus on resort developments in the United Arab Emirates, we are simultaneously growing our resort portfolio in Morocco. Additionally, as a true testament to Radisson Hotel Group’s effort to its latest sustainability targets in line with our strategic five-year plan, we are proud that we have set reduction targets to be net-zero by 2050,”comments Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East, and Africa, at Radisson Hotel Group

Expansion Ventures

The group has recently unveiled the first Radisson resort in the UAE with the opening of Radisson Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island. The property boasts 388 rooms and suites overlooking pristine sea views. The Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah is also set to open within the year, which will mark the group’s first beach property in Dubai. It is expected to house five impressive dining and leisure outlets, overlooking the stunning Marina skyline. The opening of the two UAE resorts, in addition to the existing Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi, reaffirms Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to growing its resort portfolio in the region and globally, and aligns with the rising demand for beach resorts, catering to the ever-changing travel trends of guests opting for more laidback and retreat-style vacations.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also remains a key development area for the Group, and part of its five-year transformation plan, which includes the aim to double its presence in the Kingdom. Today, the Group operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in KSA, and has another 20 under development. The group’s robust growth in Jeddah remains vigorous with the addition of over 600 rooms in 2022, alongside the launch of the Radisson Individuals brand in the region. Additionally, the recent opening of Radisson Hotel Riyadh Airport, with upcoming openings that include the Radisson Bu Hotel, Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center as well as the unveiling of the second Radisson Collection Hotel to Riyadh with Mansard Riyadh, have been truly remarkable breakthroughs for the group. The Group’s Saudi Arabia portfolio now makes up around 50% of its presence in the Middle East.

Radisson Hotel Group is also growing its Moroccan footprint with five properties in the pipeline as well as the recent opening of four hotels in beloved tourist destinations like Al Hoceima, Taghazout Bay and Saïdia. Located in Morocco's south, north and northeast, the four hotels consist of three inviting resorts and a comfortable seaside residence. In line with Morocco's commitment to sustainable tourism, the hotels are operated in respect of their proximity to the natural wonders and aim to implement Radisson Hotel Group's leading Responsible Business.

Road to Net Zero

Radisson Hotel Group remains committed to its corporate responsibility and is making a strong commitment to decarbonise its business by setting ambitious emission reduction targets to be net-zero by 2050. To meet targets outlined in the 2020 Responsible Business Report, the group is committed to reducing its carbon and water footprint by 30% by 2025, aligning with science-based emissions reduction targets, removing single-use plastics, and continuing to drive best practices in responsible consumption behavior.

Building on Radisson Hotel Group’s 2021 milestone as the most successful year ever in terms of signings, the Group announces its impressive projections that include the opening of 15,000 rooms and achieving the signing of 330 hotels total in EMEA and APAC in 2022. The group currently operates 62 properties in the MENA region totaling 14,145 keys. With 41 more properties in the pipeline, the group is well on its way to accomplishing its portfolio goal of 160 properties and 35,000 keys in the MENA region by 2025.

