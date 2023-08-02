Dubai: Paper is derived from wood and the valuable source of cellulose for paper manufacture is found in existing paper products, and is recovered through the process of recycling. The unsustainable management causes irreversible loss to nature and biodiversity, as well as reducing the number of trees available to absorb carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas.

The Emirates Environmental Group has the Paper Collection Campaign which is a massive movement to save our trees and environment.

This year, to continue the support of the movement, Responsible Business (RHG sustainable community) team of Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View has collected and donated the total of 25 kg of recycled paper collectively from both Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront and Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View.

The Responsible Business teams are passionate about sustainability and believes that together they can work on creating building better futures and a better planet for us all. Both hotels in Business Bay will continue taking actions in spreading the awareness and taking the actions in improving the eco-system.

