NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), a global leader in alternative investing, today announced that Rabih Sfeir has joined as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Capital Formation for the Middle East, based in Dubai.

“Rabih’s appointment underscores our commitment to building long-term relationships with investors around the world,” said Lee Millstein, President of Cerberus Global Investments and Global Head of Real Estate for Cerberus. “We have consistently delivered solutions to investors across our established, multi-strategy real estate platform and look forward to extending our reputation as a trusted partner with Rabih’s leadership.”

Mr. Sfeir commented: “Cerberus has built a world-class real estate franchise. For nearly three decades, the team has created a distinct edge for investors by integrating its investment and operating capabilities. With compelling opportunities across the platform, I’m excited to help meet the evolving needs of institutional investors in the Middle East.”

Mr. Sfeir brings nearly 15 years of experience in capital fundraising and corporate development across real estate strategies. He most recently served as Head of Capital Formation for Real Estate at DigitalBridge, where he managed and grew the firm’s relationships with limited partners in the Middle East. He previously held senior financial and managerial positions at multinational groups, including Kingdom Hotel Investments and LCH Holding.

Grant Berlin, Global Head of Real Estate Fundraising for Cerberus, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rabih to the team. His extensive sector knowledge and strong background of cultivating partnerships will further deepen our engagement with investors in this important region.”

Since 1993, Cerberus has been a leading investor in real estate and real estate-related assets. The Firm is one of the largest and most experienced investors in non-performing loan portfolios, partnering with top financial institutions around the world. Cerberus’ real estate platform manages approximately $27 billion of real estate-related assets supported by a team of more than 150 professionals across the Firm located in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Australia.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.