The Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange Index (RSISX Index) notably increased by 8.4% both in USD and Iraqi Dinar terms (IQD) in September largely due to the increase in share prices of National Bank of Iraq, Bank of Baghdad, Baghdad Soft Drinks and Asiacell. During September, the share prices of 8 out of the 10 RSISX Index companies recorded an increase.

In the first nine months of 2023, the RSISX Index showed a remarkable 55.3% growth in IQD terms as a result of the upward trend in the market. In this period, RSISX Index showed a higher growth in USD terms at 79.4% with the contribution of around 10% appreciation of the local currency against USD in February 2023 (based on the change in the official FX rate according to the CBI decision to achieve price stability).

The total trading volume of the ISX decreased 37% in September compared to August to USD18.8 million. The banking sector obtained the highest share in trading volume at 40.0% in September, followed by the industry sector (20.6% share), telecom sector (16.9% share), agriculture sector (12.3% share), and services sector (5.6% share).

Three companies decided to distribute dividends during September; Modern Sewing (dividend yield: 4.5%), Babylon Hotel (dividend yield: 2.5%), and Modern Animal & Agricultural Production (dividend yield: 0.9%).

33 companies’ share prices grew in September, 18 of which increased by more than 5.0%, while 7 increased by more than 10.0%. AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment witnessed the largest increase in share prices by 34.6% during the month, followed by Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat with a 31.8% monthly increase.