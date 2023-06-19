Amman: Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 3,501,681 passengers (PAX) during the first five months of 2023, registering 38.1% growth against 2022 figures. Meanwhile, QAIA received 30,078 aircraft movements (ACM), 18.7% more than the figures recorded during the same period in 2022. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 25,021 tons, marking a 6.6% rise compared with 2022 figures.

During May, 724,933 PAX traveled through QAIA, up 3.4% against 2022 figures. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 6,302 ACM and handled 5,081 tons of cargo, indicating a 1.1% decrease and a 9.9% increase, respectively, as opposed to 2022.

“With the start of the summer season, our team is working diligently to ensure QAIA offers an exceptional airport journey to accommodate the expected rising passenger numbers. We are collaborating closely with all concerned stakeholders and stand ready to deliver a warm and welcoming experience that makes our passengers feel like home at Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

