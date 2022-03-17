Amman: Airport International Group revealed that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 768,777 passengers (PAX) during the first two months of 2022 - noting a 164.6% surge and 38.4% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 8,608 aircraft movements (ACM), marking a 119.1% increase and 25.7% decrease against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 8,301 tons of cargo, which were 22% higher and 41.4% lower than the figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of February, QAIA received 372,880 PAX, denoting a 168.2% growth and 37.2% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA witnessed 3,978 ACM, indicating a 110.4% rise and 27.9% fall as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 4,254 tons of cargo, experiencing a 31.1% increase and 40.4% decrease compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“The traffic statistics for February clearly indicate that QAIA has not recovered to pre-Covid 19 crisis levels just yet. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic that with the current easing and inevitable lifting of travel restrictions - illustrated by the cancelation of the negative PCR test requirements to travel to Jordan from 1 March 2022 - traffic will pick up the pace during upcoming seasons,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

