Doha, Qatar: The effective and sustainable management of wastewater generated during oil and gas operations was the focus of the most recent ‘Meet the Expert’ session organized by Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation.

Delivered in partnership with QSTP’s longstanding member company, ConocoPhillips Global Water Sustainability Center (GWSC), the session saw experts from industry and academia discuss key strategies, best practices, and advanced solutions in sustainable water management in the oil and gas industry.

Produced water is naturally occurring water that emerges from the ground during oil and gas exploration. Moreover, the production process of oil and gas generates additional water called processed water. These wastewater streams present tremendous opportunity for the petroleum industry to treat and re-use water, particularly amidst global water scarcity and quality concerns.

The session showcased GWSC’s work together with entities in Qatar’s education and energy sectors to advance research, build capacity, and facilitate innovation around water technologies significantly supporting water conservation and sustainability goals in Qatar.

Speaking at the session, Dr. Samer Adham, Manager, GWSC, said, “Cost-effective water management is a key part of the oil and gas industry and is one of our primary focus areas at the GWSC. We have been working in collaboration with local institutes to develop a toolbox of advanced technology for suitable applications. Our joint efforts in research, technology deployment, pilot testing, among others, are really geared towards enhancing the ecosystem in Qatar and augment national capabilities in water treatment and reuse.”

Other panelists who shared insights from their projects included: Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Wahab, Chemical Engineering Program, Texas A&M University at Qatar – a Qatar Foundation partner university; Mr. Farhan Khan, Environmental Regulatory Compliance Lead, Qatar Energy – LNG; Dr. Mohamed Hassan, Center for Advanced Materials, Qatar University; and Dr. Mustafa Saleh Nasser, Gas Processing Center, Qatar University.

Mohamed El Metalsi, Tax Business Partner, QSTP, commented, “This was another highly engaging and informative session that presented some of the incredible work done locally to advance Qatar’s aspirations for sustainable development through continuous innovation and technology development. Through such interactive sessions, QSTP is bringing together key stakeholders to engage in dialogue and identify opportunities for beneficial collaborations to build a more sustainable society.”

QSTP’s ‘Meet the Expert’ series convenes policymakers, experts, researchers, and academics from various sectors to encourage knowledge exchange on strategic topics covering technology, innovation, EdTech, climate change, and sustainability.

To learn more about QSTP's 'Meet the Expert' series or to register in the upcoming sessions, please visit: https://qstp.org.qa/qstp-expert-series

