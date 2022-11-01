Doha: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its strategic partnership for this year’s GWC Forum, which will focus on how businesses can benefit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

“QNB’s support for the GWC Forum illustrates their commitment and leadership of the aspiring MSMEs segment, while providing the support to help them leverage the opportunities arising from hosting the biggest sporting event on the world,” commented GWC’s CEO Mr. Ranjeev Menon. “We are happy to have QNB as a strategic partner in this forum”, he added.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada, General Manager - QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said: “We are delighted to be taking part in this year’s GWC Forum as a Strategic Partner,” QNB is committed to supporting the development of the local economy and working closely with MSMEs to support this crucial sector’s growth. We believe that such participations allow the mutual passing of knowledge and expertise to guarantee hosting a successful version of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.”

The forum will kick off today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Westin Doha Hotel & Spa from 10 am to 1 pm, and will be broadcast live on GWC Logistics channel on YouTube. To register for the forum, please visit the website www.gwcforum.com

QNB Group, currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to be the Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

Other GWC Forum partners include Hamad Bin Khalifa University (research partner) and beIN SPORTS (media partner).

About GWC

Established in 2004, GWC has become the leader in logistics and supply chain solutions in the State of Qatar and one of the fastest growing companies in the region. The company offers best in class logistics and supply chain services that include warehousing, distribution, logistics solutions for hazardous materials, freight forwarding, project logistics, sporting events and equestrian logistics solutions, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting services, transportation, records management, and local and international relocation services. The company provides these services, utilizing a global freight network of more than 600 offices and a solid logistics infrastructure spanning over 3.8 million square meters. GWC is the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.