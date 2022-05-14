Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce its recognition with four prestigious awards at The Digital Banker’s - Middle East and Africa Innovation Awards 2022, and Digital Customer Experience Awards 2022 - for its outstanding leadership in digital innovation.

QIB was awarded “Best Bank for Cash Management” and “Outstanding Account Opening and Onboarding Initiative in Qatar” at The Digital Banker Middle East and Africa Innovation Awards for its efforts in supporting customers’ cash management requirements, as well as its leading digital cash management solutions for SMEs and large corporations, in addition to its best-in-class Mobile App and digital onboarding initiatives for new individual and corporate customers.

Customers can start a relationship with the bank by opening their accounts in a fast, simple, and convenient way from the comfort of their home or office. The digital onboarding process allows prospective customers to open a Current, Savings, Student, Domestic Worker, Corporate and SME or Misk accounts exclusively via QIB’s digital channels. Moreover, Corporate and SMEs can open new accounts through QIB Website as part of the bank’s efforts to simplify the corporate account opening process.

Furthermore, QIB received “Best Digital Bank for Customer Experience in Qatar” and “Best Islamic Bank for Digital Customer Experience in Qatar” at The Digital Banker’s Digital Customer Experience Awards 2022. These awards are a testament to QIB’s investment in digital banking and its commitment to providing a seamless customer experience. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, QIB was at the forefront in mitigating the impact of the pandemic allowing customers to fulfil their banking needs through the Bank’s innovative digital products and services. With a simplified and more user-friendly experience, QIB launched a new version of its Mobile App with numerous features and a smarter and more intuitive User Experience.

QIB is the first Bank in Qatar to introduce a Digital Onboarding solution on its Mobile App, allowing customers to start a relationship with the Bank by opening a savings or current account within minutes. Additionally, QIB launched the first Video Banking service in Qatar through its Mobile App and introduced more features to “Zaki”, the first AI virtual assistant in Qatar, offering customers more control of their banking needs from anywhere around the globe. QIB launched the first of-its-kind solution in Qatar enabling customers to transfer funds to overseas Visa cards in near real-time through the Mobile App. Visa Direct is currently available to over 30 countries in the MENA Region, Europe, and Asia.

Mr. Dinos Constantinides, QIB’s Chief Strategy & Digital Officer: “We are proud to be recognized for our leadership in digital banking. These awards are a reflection to our enduring commitment to understanding our customers’ needs and delivering innovative digital solutions. QIB is one of the leading banks in digital innovation both locally and regionally having fully digitized our core products and services for our retail and corporate customers. We are pleased to provide the most comprehensive and most secure banking experience in Qatar. Thanks to our investments and focus on upgrading our mobile banking services, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred channel of banking for all our retail customers”.

Mr. Dinos added: “Our cash management services proved to be efficient and meet our corporate customers’ complex cash management needs. We look forward to building on this momentum and continue revolutionizing Qatar’s strong and robust banking and financial system.”

The Digital Banker Awards recognize the region’s preeminent financial institutions that blend the best technology and innovation to provide superior customer experience, products, and services, raising the bar in excellence and redefining financial services. The awards are globally acclaimed and co-judged by leading consultancies and seminal subject matter experts internationally, who review submissions and name winners against a stringent set of awards criteria.

