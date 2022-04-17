Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is supporting the “Ramadan and Safe Driving” campaign, organized by the General Directorate of Traffic, during which Iftar meals are distributed to drivers across Qatar during the pre-Iftar rush hour.

QIB’s participation in the traffic awareness campaign is in line with the Bank's social responsibility agenda and reflects its adherence to Islamic values and Qatari traditions of social solidarity while promoting road safety.

Commenting on QIB’s participation in the campaign, Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB said: “Our participation in the traffic awareness program aims to raise attentiveness on the importance of safe driving to safeguard the community. This is a testament to our commitment to promoting road safety within the Qatari society.”

In addition, in celebration of Garangao that falls on the 14th night of every Ramadan, QIB distributed gifts to children through its branches in malls. The Garangao celebration is at the heart of QIB’s efforts to preserve the Qatari culture and heritage, as it is an integral part of the society’s culture and social customs that highlight the spirit of social communication for children.

As a leading Bank in Qatar and an active partner providing continuous support to the community, QIB places social responsibility at the top of its priorities. This is reflected through its contributions towards human support, health, education, and sports activities, within the framework of QIB’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy.

