Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank’s (QIB) has announced its sponsorship of the ninth edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ), and the third edition of Qatar International Environmental Exhibition (EnviroteQ), which will be held between 10th and 14th March 2022 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

QIB’s sponsorships and community initiatives are a testimony to its ongoing efforts to further integrate sustainability and environmental, social, and governance-related practices at the core of its operations. Last year, QIB developed its long-term sustainability strategy, aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 as well as with the sustainability criteria developed by Qatar Stock Exchange and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With these frameworks as a guide, the Bank’s strategy is founded on the best practices to integrate sustainability in its services, and continue supporting local communities, whilst taking initiatives that reduce its environmental impact.

Commenting on QIB’s participation in the exhibitions, Mr. Tarek Youssef Fawzi General Manager – Wholesale Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to support these exhibitions so as to raise awareness on the importance of agricultural development, the protection of the environment and adhering to sustainability at the national level. All those efforts will eventually contribute to strengthening the economy in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Mr. Tarek added: “QIB’s sustainability commitments are grounded on the belief that technology can help in resolving some of the most pressing challenges we face. As a result, QIB focused on digitalizing its products and services to retail and corporate customers, to reach a wider pool of customers, as well as increase resource efficiency, minimize waste, and deliver a better customer experience”.

QIB has released its first sustainability report in 2021, in line with Qatar National Vison 2030 and the recently launched National Strategy for the Environment and Climate Change. The report highlights QIB’s efforts to contribute to the accomplishment of global sustainable development goals and highlights the Bank’s achievements in implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

The Bank’s sustainability framework consists of five pillars, crucial for supporting its goal in contributing to the growth of Qatar and to the country’s sustainable development in the future. The five pillars are Sustainable Finance, Responsible Banking, Governance, Ethics & Risk Management, Empowering QIB’s People and Positive Community Impacts. These pillars and their corresponding topics reflect the Bank’s strategic priorities to enable sustainable growth while delivering an outstanding customer experience.

Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) has been at the forefront in providing a full-fledged platform for local and international agriculture stakeholders to exchange expertise, discover trends and developments, and seize business opportunities in this vital sector.

In support of the efforts exerted by the State of Qatar in the field of the environment and in line with the National Vision 2030, the third Qatar International Environmental Exhibition; which is held in conjunction with the ninth Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition, plays an effective role in providing and offering environmental solutions in various fields, providing a specialized platform for exchanging international and local expertise, and providing the opportunity for companies specialized in this field to take advantage of business opportunities in this vital sector in the country.

The exhibition serves as an opportunity to highlight the themes of environmental sustainability in the State of Qatar, the role and tasks of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment and its strategic plans in achieving sustainability, as well as providing an opportunity for all government sectors in the country, for supporting countries in the region, and international and local specialized companies; to showcase the latest technologies and solutions that serve environmental sustainability.

-Ends-