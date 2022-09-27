Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has been recognized across four categories in Euromoney Market Leaders rankings, reaffirming its leading position in the financial sector in the country. Euromoney ranked QIB as a leader in Digital Solutions, Corporate Banking and Islamic Finance and was highly regarded in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per the 2022 Market Leaders rankings.

Euromoney Market Leaders is an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers across key categories in each market. The rankings take multiple sources of data including qualitative and quantitative, both internally from banks as well as external client data to build a robust and objective picture of industry leaders.

The Digital Solutions ranking is a testament to QIB’s successful digital transformation strategy and a recognition of its continuous efforts in delivering innovative digital products to meet the changing needs of today’s tech-savvy customers with the increase reliance on digital channels for their daily banking needs. When it comes to Corporate Banking, QIB continues to be at the forefront, offering pioneering banking solutions to its corporate and SME customers and upgrading its digital platforms to cater to their financial needs. The bank has significantly enriched its online corporate offering and the QIB Corporate App, while continuously increasing the number of its clients using its state-of-the-art Payment Solutions and Payroll system.

Furthermore, QIB continued to be the largest Islamic bank in Qatar and has achieved the best cost to income efficiency ratio in Qatar and the MENA region for 2021. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ranking is yet another testament to QIB’s efforts in providing continuous support to the community, contributing toward human support, health, education, and sports, within the framework of QIB’s social responsibility programmes. Additionally, QIB continues to reiterate its sustainability commitments, grounded in the belief that technology can help solve some of the most pressing challenges faced by the banking sector. For this reason, QIB continues to further integrate sustainability and environmental, social, and governance-related considerations at the core of its operations.

On this occasion, Mr. Bassel Gamal, QIB Group CEO said: “We are pleased to be recognized by Euromoney, for our longstanding record of delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers. The new rankings will drive us to continue increasing our capabilities across all the products and services to deliver the most reliable experience to our customers. This achievement is a result of the bank’s strategic vision and the support of the Board of Directors, our team, as well as the focused implementation of our business strategy.”

Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys, and industry awards for 30 years. Its annual awards programme, which was established in 1992, attracts over 2,000 submissions from more than 500 of the world’s leading banks in 113 countries and recognises excellence across global, regional, and individual country categories.

