Best User Experience (UX) in Qatar & Middle East

Best Islamic Digital Bank in Qatar

Best Innovation & Transformation in Qatar

Best Online Product Offerings in Qatar

Best Information Security & Fraud Management in Qatar

Best in Social Media Marketing & Services in Qatar

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has earned a new prestigious recognition for transforming the digital banking sector in Qatar and the region. At the 24th edition of Global Finance World's Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards, QIB received eight prestigious accolades, acknowledging its remarkable digital innovations catering to customers.

QIB's accolades include Best Consumer Digital Bank in Qatar, Best User Experience (UX) Design in Qatar and the Middle East, Best Innovation and Transformation in Qatar, Best Online Product Offerings in Qatar, Best Information Security and Fraud Management in Qatar, Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Qatar and Best Islamic Digital Bank in Qatar. This recognition features QIB's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital services and experiences to its customers.

QIB has initiated a new era of digital banking in Qatar and beyond, accomplishing the seamless transition of numerous banking operational processes from traditional to fully automated systems, delivering on its vision to improve customer experience and achieve efficiency and innovation.

Recognizing QIB's strategic commitment to innovative and customer-centric digital solutions, these awards signify the culmination of a remarkable year in digital banking services. QIB earned these honors for its award-winning Mobile App, which now boasts over 150 features. The App underwent a redesign that prioritized user experience and user-friendly attributes, positioning it as the preferred banking channel for customers—a comprehensive digital hub catering to their diverse banking needs.

QIB's commitment to aligning its Mobile App with international standards has led to significant enhancements, offering customers access to a comprehensive suite of mobile banking services. Addressing concerns about data privacy and security, the App seamlessly integrates a robust fraud management system. This integration ensures a secure banking experience for customers while maintaining their trust. Moreover, its commitment to Information Security has led to robust protection of customer data and privacy.

QIB’s adept utilization of Social Media platforms has fostered engagement and communication, establishing a strong online presence.

The Best Islamic Digital Bank in Qatar award solidifies QIB’s position as a leader in digital banking within the Islamic finance sector. This achievement not only highlights QIB's ability to integrate Islamic finance principles with cutting-edge digital solutions but also showcases its dedication to providing seamless Shari’a-compliant banking experiences.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Global Finance Magazine, a testament to QIB's efforts in effectively fulfilling our strategic priorities,” said Mr. Bassel Gamal, Group CEO of QIB. “This recognition places a greater responsibility on us to sustain the level of excellence we have attained and strive to achieve even more. We persistently allocate resources to support our industry-leading services division, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and broadening our array of digital solutions,” he added.

“Our modern technological infrastructure and expertise empower us to deliver world-class services. Currently, there is no digital service inaccessible to customers through our channels including getting finance, a credit card, or opening a new account. The QIB Mobile App serves as a prominent example of our digital maturity, solidifying our position as a leader in the industry. Our innovative products have significantly transformed the payment solutions landscape in Qatar,” concluded Mr. Gamal.

Global Finance World’s Best Digital Awards are widely regarded as on the most prestigious in the global banking industry and are seen as an endorsement of excellence and best practices. They recognize institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership across different consumer sub-categories including Best User Experience (UX) Design, Best Mobile Banking App and Best Innovation and Transformation.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa