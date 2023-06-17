Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced that it has been recognized as the “Best Islamic Bank of the Year in the Middle East”, by The Banker (Financial Times Group), for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes QIB's business growth, innovative advancements in digital technology, its focus on financial inclusion and education, and the notable achievements it has made in advancing its sustainability strategy.

QIB has been at the forefront of Islamic banking in Qatar, serving as the country’s largest Islamic lender and the region’s fifth-largest lender by Shari'a-compliant assets. The award is a testament to QIB’s ongoing commitment to innovation and Shari’a-compliant offerings, and remarkable record of introducing innovative products including the first Digital Credit Card in Qatar and a number of new digital savings propositions. QIB, a digital pioneer in Qatar, has also recently enabled account opening for minors through the Mobile App.

This prestigious award, presented annually by The Banker, acknowledges QIB's commitment to excellence, innovation, and consistent delivery of Shari’a-compliant banking solutions. QIB's dedication to providing exceptional financial services to its customers, coupled with its robust growth strategies, has firmly established it as a leader in the Islamic banking sector.

Throughout 2022, QIB remained committed to enhancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials. The Bank demonstrated its dedication with a number of new initiatives which are summarized in its annual sustainability report.

On this occasion, QIB’s Group CEO, Mr. Bassel Gamal said: “Being named the 'Best Islamic Bank in the Middle East' by The Banker for the second consecutive year is a testament to our strategic vision and customer-centric approach. Recognition from such reputable publications, encourages us to amplify our efforts to reshape the banking scene in Qatar and beyond. I would like to extend my appreciation to QIB’s Board of Directors, the entire QIB team and our customers for their trust and support.”

He further added, "QIB remains committed to keeping the principles of Shari’a in all our operations while driving sustainable growth and contributing to the development of the regional economy. This award showcases our enduring commitment to consistently exceed customer expectations, even amidst demanding market conditions."

QIB has earned this prestigious accolade within a highly competitive landscape, highlighting its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of customers and offer innovative financial solutions. With a wide range of Islamic banking products and services covering the financial needs of all customer segments, QIB has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering excellence and maintaining its position as a leader in the industry.

