Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the winners of its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion run in collaboration with Visa for the month of September. The announcement is the last to conclude the Bank’s 4-month promotion campaign as the countdown to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ gathers momentum. QIB announced 10 grand prize winners, awarding a total of 228 customers during the promotion’s duration, courtesy of Visa.

Furthermore, five lucky winners received hospitality packages for two and 51 winners received match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and the Final match, courtesy of Visa. The full list of winners is published on QIB’s website.

The announcement was the last in the recent promotional campaign QIB held in partnership with Visa, which started on 1st June until 30th September, to reward its Visa customers with a “once in a lifetime experience.” During the promotion, QIB Visa cardholders took part in QIB’s latest promotion on its Mobile App by applying for the recently introduced FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ limited edition Visa Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by spending with their existing Visa Cards.

As the international tournament draws near, QIB is keen to join in the excitement with its customers and is poised to launch a new array of FIFA World Cup™ celebrations to be held in partnership with Visa, to be announced soon.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “As we wrap up one of our most exciting campaigns, I take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who was part of this once-in-a-lifetime promotion. We are very proud to be partnering with Visa to offer our loyal customers the chance to experience the greatest football event in the world. The promotion reflects QIB’s commitment to rewarding its customers and celebrate with them the most anticipated event the country has ever witnessed in Qatar. The celebrations with QIB and Visa will continue with more announcements and chances for those who were not lucky enough to win in our previous campaigns.”

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to new and existing customers to get the limited edition Visa Debit Card, apply for Instant FIFA World Cup™ Visa Credit or Visa Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones, instantly, in a safe and convenient manner.

To download the App, QIB customers can visit their respective App stores and search for QIB Mobile App. where they can easily self-register to the App using their Visa debit card details.

