Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has celebrated Qatar National Sports Day by hosting a range of diverse activities for the Bank’s employees as well as customers, to help inspire them to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

During the past week, QIB has communicated several healthy tips to customers and employees to support the culture of sports and health among all the people in Qatar and especially to the ones who spend hours during work on their desks helping them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The awareness initiative featured messages spread on the Bank’s offices encouraging staff and customers to remain physically active as well as a series of tips and polls on the Bank’s Social Media platforms, in addition to engaging competitions offering them the chance to enter a draw to win vouchers from Sports Corner and Adidas stores.

In addition, QIB has distributed thermal water bottles to all employees, to entice them to drink more water, using a healthier bottle option while protecting the environment by reducing the plastic usage.

Furthermore, the Bank launched on the same occasion its “Buy One, Get One” Health & Fitness offer on its QIB-MyBook application to encourage the customers to subscribe in gyms and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

QIB’s seniors have also participated in Qatar Central Bank’s activities in celebration of Qatar Sports Day, which included cycling activities, Football, Volleyball, Tennis, Baby foot and Tug of war.

Commenting on Qatar Sports Day activities, Mashaal Abdulaziz Al-Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, said: “QIB is proud to celebrate Qatar National Sports Day with its staff, customers, and to spread awareness on the benefits of an active lifestyle for social development. We are pleased to see the great engagement with our social media competitions, as well as the great enthusiasm our staff have demonstrated on this occasion. This is a great National occasion that holds a very positive message for the people of Qatar to be more conscious of their physical and mental wellbeing.”

In line with its efforts to share its commitment for sports and encouragement toward an active lifestyle with the community, QIB has further donated over 6,000 soccer balls, previously used to create its Guinness World Records™ breaking soccer ball Qatar mosaic flag, to several schools and associations, showcasing the fun and rewarding benefits of sports to promote the idea that physical activities can be exciting.

Qatar National Sports Day became an official holiday starting in February 2012 following an Emiri Decree. Its goal is to encourage healthier lifestyles and raise awareness on the importance of sports and physical activity and their rewarding effects on both the body and the mind.

