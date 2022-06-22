Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the month of May winners of its successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion in partnership with Visa and invites customers to take part in the ongoing promotion.

Three winners Mrs. Wadha Fehaid Al-Marri, Mrs. Moona Ali Hajaji and Mr. Ahmed Mohammed El-Zakzouky received packages for two people to attend the quarter final matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, thanks to Visa. The remaining winners received luxury jewellery items specially designed for the FIFA World Cup™, sourced from one of FIFA’s appointed FIFA World Cup 2022™ Qatari licensees, courtesy of Visa. All winners are announced on QIB’s public website.

The FIFA World Cup™ promotion will continue until September 30th 2022 courtesy of Visa and QIB will be offering 228 more FIFA packages and match tickets, making it the largest number of tickets offered to date. The tickets will be offered to watch the opening match, group stage, Round 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals.

Committed to elevating the banking experience of its customers while celebrating the FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar, QIB continued its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion through the QIB Mobile App While customers can instantly avail the limited-edition Visa cards and track their chances for winning. New and existing Visa cardholders will be eligible to enter monthly draws and win FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hospitality packages and match tickets to attend the tournament at the state-of-the art football stadiums, courtesy of Visa.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank our customers for taking part in this exciting promotion as we get ready to welcome one of the biggest sporting events in the world. We are delighted to reward our loyal customers and help them capture extraordinary moments during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with more prizes in the coming months, courtesy of Visa. We strive to provide our customers with the best experiences with our innovative products and services and limited-edition Visa Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards.”

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, stated: “We are delighted to share the excitement of the FIFA World Cup™ with QIB customers and offer them the opportunity to win exciting prizes and create memorable moments through our exclusive promotion in partnership with QIB. We are pleased to support QIB’s mission to continue rewarding its customers and the government’s efforts to drive digital commerce in Qatar.”

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the limited edition Visa Debit Card, apply for Instant FIFA World Cup™ Visa Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter. To participate, customers must login to the QIB Mobile App and join the campaign by applying to one of the Limited Edition Visa Debit, Credit or Prepaid Cards or by paying with their Visa existing cards.

To download the App, customers can visit their app stores and search for QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their Visa debit card details.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

