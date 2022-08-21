Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the winners of its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion for the month of July.

Set to run until September 30th, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ promotion gives customers the chance to experience “a once in a lifetime opportunity” of attending the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ matches, courtesy of Visa.

In partnership with Visa, QIB continues to reward its customers as part of the ongoing promotion and World Cup celebration. Five lucky winners received hospitality packages for two and 48 winners received match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage, Round 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Final matches, courtesy of Visa. The full list of winners is published on QIB’s website.

Existing and new QIB Visa cardholders can take part in QIB’s promotion on its Mobile App, by applying for the recently introduced FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ limited edition Visa Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cards, or by simply spending with their existing Visa Cards for a chance to win hospitality packages for two or match tickets for two to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ matches, courtesy of Visa.

QIB will announce 112 winners for the months of August and September with 10 grand prize winners at the end of September 2022, awarding 228 customers, courtesy of Visa.

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to new and existing customers to open a new relationship or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition Debit Card, apply for Instant FIFA World Cup™ Visa Credit or Prepaid Card, or replace their existing cards with the limited-edition ones instantly in a safe and convenient matter.

To download the App, customers can visit their respective App stores and search for QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register to the App using their debit card details.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-visapromotion

