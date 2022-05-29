SHOWTIME! is a multi-award-winning initiative that features well-loved Broadway and West End songs from classic musicals such as Mary Poppins, Wicked, and Matilda. During the recent awards season, Showtime! won in Cannes in the social media and Short Video categories; at the EVCOM London Film Awards for Cinematography, Sound, and Direction, and in Short Films at New York Festivals.

The initiative, established by Qatar Foundation (QF), stemmed from an observation that there were no enriching drama or musical activities or programmes in QF schools. QF began teaching musical theatre to students of all ages across the country, and within a year were ready to hold a live show. Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, it was cancelled.

QF asked The Edge to help them bring the stage to the streets by filming expertly choreographed musical performances and broadcasting it online to the world.

The musical elements were led by West End choreographer Christopher Piper, and father and daughter team Steve Griffith, Musical Director, and Jane Griffith, Choreographer, as well as an international Film Director Andrew Lancaster and Director of Photography Baris Konbal, with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra providing the soundtrack. In total, the creative team involved 20 crew members and a cast of 55, made up of QF school staff and students aged 7-55. For most of the cast it was their first musical theatre experience.

The Edge captured performances in five iconic locations in Doha, including Qatar National Convention Center and Qatar Science and Technology Park, as well as Ceremonial Court, Oxygen Park, and Qatar National Library in Education City.

Showtime! is a huge step towards helping revive the performing arts across QF and Qatar as a whole, and we at The Edge are delighted to be playing our part.

-Ends-

About The Edge:

The Edge Picture Company is a Doha/London-based international film production company producing TV commercials, documentaries, and brand films, supporting the filmmaking needs of our many Qatari clients from our offices in West Bay.

Producing high-profile films in Qatar since 2005, we've filmed across the country and own one of Qatar's most comprehensive film archive libraries – which we happily make available to our clients when required.

We're one of the world's leading filmmakers with 30 years of filmmaking experience, producing up to 400 films every year across the globe, and have an enviable reputation for winning awards!

Our team of 75 filmmakers loves conceiving and producing the very best movies and TVCs for our clients, made up of world-famous brands, corporations, and governments.

We offer an extensive range of film solutions, ranging from high-end cinematic-style films – for major inaugurations, events, brand image films, social media content, and TVCs – through to more economical, functional films needed by many Qatari-based corporations and government departments on a regular 'reportage' basis.

We also offer fixing/production support services for international clients – our unparalleled knowledge of Qatari productions is here for you to access.

Upcoming:

We encourage everyone to go and see Showtime!

The next set of performances will take place on 11/12/13 June at the PUE-Theater QATAR FOUNDATION.

You can purchase tickets by visiting: https://q-tickets.com/in/Events/EventsDetails/9248/showtime-2022.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For any media inquiries, please contact: pressoffice@qf.org.qa