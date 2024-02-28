Doha, Qatar: Within the framework of Qatar Web Summit 2024 and in line with its efforts to propel the private sector and create promising investment opportunities, Qatar Development Bank has announced the ratification of two memoranda of understanding with international investment fund Global Ventures and Saudi investment company Raed Ventures.

The new partnerships fall in line with QDB’s strategy to bolster Qatar’s investment landscape and empower entrepreneurs to access new financing solutions by engaging with leading international investment funds across the region.

These new initiatives will facilitate the exploration of future joint investment opportunities between QDB and private sector entities on one hand, and companies within the investment portfolios of the international investment fund 'Global Ventures' and the Saudi investment company 'Raed Ventures' on the other. Additionally, this collaboration will enhance the provision of training programs, field training, and experience exchanges to equip investors and fund managers in the investment sector with essential skills. Through these partnerships, QDB aims to organize investment events that offer entrepreneurs a cooperation platform, while also promoting the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and collaborative efforts in the venture capital sector and startups.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Mohammed Al-Emadi, QDB’s Senior Investment Manager, said the MoU reflects the bank’s commitment to the development of Qatar’s entrepreneurship and venture capital ecosystem. “It also reflects our responsibility towards developing the private sector and providing the best financing and advisory solutions for entrepreneurs and startups. We are pleased that Qatar’s private sector is now an attractive destination for regional and global investments, and we are working on further cementing this position.”

Ms. Nour Sweid, co-founder of Global Ventures, said the cooperation with QDB will enhance access to Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. “The agreement represents a continuation of our efforts to operate across the region by focusing on cooperation with regional partners to empower entrepreneurs through investments while enhancing the role of venture capital.”

Mr. Omar Almajdouie, co-founder of Raed Ventures, said his firm’s partnership with QDB will enhance the role of venture capital investments in bolstering tech startups and empowering entrepreneurs. “Through this initiative, we aim to foster the entrepreneurial ecosystem and contribute to the industry’s remarkable growth in Qatar and across the region in line with our efforts to promote development.”

The MoU were ratified at the Web Summit Qatar 2024, where QDB announced the launch of its latest Startup Qatar Investment Program, which provides support for tech startups seeking to establish a presence in Qatar or to expand their operations in the country. The program was launched under the umbrella of the Startup Qatar platform, which was recently announced by the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar.

Building on the success of its previous initiatives, QDB continues to provide innovative solutions to empower Qatari entrepreneurs to boost their competitiveness, contribute to the diversification of the Qatari economy, and bolster their exports of local products and services, through access to financing and capacity-building programs. For more information, please visit the bank’s website www.qdb.qa

-Ends-

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector. QDB has also played an integral role in stimulating national economic and social development, through funding a variety of local projects and providing support to the private sector through a range of innovative services. By adopting this strategy, QDB has contributed to empowering Qatari entrepreneurs, improving the standard of living, as well as allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to benefit from a wide range of promising investment opportunities, and to develop their exporting potentials while supporting their entry to new international markets.

QDB’s strategy is entirely in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is focused on promoting and facilitating the growth of the private sector in key economic sectors, with the aim of building a diversified, sustainable economy.

QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters though export insurance and funding services.