Qatar Tourism (QT) is preparing to lead a delegation of 30+ tourism partners to represent the destination at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM). The trade show, which will run from 9 to 12 May 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, presents the ideal opportunity for Qatar to highlight the latest developments in its tourism industry and showcase its newest tourism and hospitality offerings.

Berthold Trenkel, Qatar Tourism COO, commented: “The global tourism sector is known for its resilience in the face of economic and political change, and we’ve already seen early signs of recovery from the events of the past few years. We look forward to reconnecting with our peers, forging new partnerships at the region’s largest travel market, and showcasing some of the innovative solutions we’ve pursued during this period.”

Qatar Tourism will be joined by 32 private and public sector partners to showcase the unique and new experiences the destination offers its visitors throughout all touch points of their journey. In Qatar’s double-decked pavilion covering 750 sqm, visitors can expect to meet representatives from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and destination management companies such as Discover Qatar. The award-winning national carrier, Qatar Airways, will also be present at the four-day event showcasing the destination’s connectivity and ease of access.

Visitors to the Qatar pavilion (Hall 1 - ME1210 ) will be invited to sample Qatar’s famed warmth and hospitality, all while learning about some of the newest additions to the country’s attractions and regulations that are set to boost the visitor’s experience. From new regulations that have paved the way for Holiday Homes, a programme through which local homeowners can list their vacant homes on popular vacation rental websites, to new multi-million-dollar projects that will bring much-loved attractions such as Winter Wonderland to Doha, and mixed-use luxury developments such as Place Vendôme.

Qatar Tourism’s strategy is to triple visitor numbers to 6 million by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East for international visitors.

ATM is one of six annual business to business events held across four continents as part of the World Travel Market events. It facilitates $2.5 billion worth of travel industry deals and attracts thousands of exhibitors and travel trade visitors from around the world through its live and virtual events.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa