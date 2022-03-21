Qatar Tourism has launched its first ever guidebook titled ‘Qatar Now’, which is a comprehensive country guide that aims to redefine visitors’ expectation and understanding of Qatar as a destination. Available at traveller touchpoints across the country, it will be issued on a biannual basis and will be available at hotels, Hamad International Airport (HIA), museums, and other visitor-facing locations, as well as embassies. The guidebook features a mix of descriptive and aspirational content. With a range of activities and itineraries for every type of trip and traveller, the guide brings to life Qatar’s offerings. In addition to engaging visitors, the guidebook is designed to be an inspiring source of information. The publication curates content in the realm of arts and culture, dining, architecture and design, fashion, and retail, as well as sports and adventure.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As we gear up to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, we are very pleased to launch the ‘Qatar Now’ guidebook to emphasise the richness of the destination and the breadth of our offerings. Travellers visiting for the highly anticipated event or those passing through our award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, can now discover our abundant city through the inspiring pages.”

The publication illustrates Qatar Tourism’s efforts to celebrate the country’s cultural identity and heritage, which is reflected in the tourist experiences offered in the destination. It has a section called “Qatar then, now and to come”, which offers an authentic local perspective through a photojournalistic essay, exploring different topics through the eyes of a Qatari photographer.

The guidebook also offers information on the country’s art, culinary, sports and retail offering, as well as information on events, festivals and adventure-filled happenings. The English version of the first edition of ‘Qatar Now’ guidebook is available at visitor touchpoints and can be downloaded from the website https://www.visitqatar.qa/qatarnow. The Arabic version of the guidebook will be available in April.

The editorial content of the guidebook aims to inspire future visitation. It comes as part of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to increase visitation to six million visitors a year by 2030. To deliver on this, the entity is employing a multi-pronged approach to marketing the destination and working with partners across the public and private sectors to develop tourism products and experiences rooted in Service Excellence. Aside from its recently launched promotional campaign “Experience a World Beyond”, Qatar Tourism has embarked on a digital transformation journey, developing an immersive visitor-centric website and mobile application that provides recommendations and interactive functions that are tailored to visitor needs and interests.

To learn more about the guidebook, please visit https://www.visitqatar.qa for details.

