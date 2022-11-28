The special edition Qatar Calendar features more than 30 major events taking place off the pitch, including music, fashion and culture

As the country welcomes the world’s football fans, Qatar Tourism (QT) has partnered with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) to produce a special edition of the Qatar Calendar (www.qatarcalendar.com), detailing more than 30 major events happening during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

By browsing the free calendar, visitors and residents can find a compact yet comprehensive guide to the wealth of exhilarating concerts, fabulous fashion shows and wonderfully informative cultural events occurring across Qatar during November and December 2022.

Whether fans plan to enjoy the grand performances of international music superstars, immerse themselves in traditional Qatari culture, or simply soak up the atmosphere at the FIFA Fan Festival™, the guide is sure to help visitors build their off-pitch itineraries.

Commenting on Qatar Calendar’s special edition, Haya Al-Noaimi, Head of the Promotions Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: “In the coming weeks, a world of music, culture and boundless fun awaits Qatar’s visitors on and off the pitch. We are delighted to work with the SC on this special edition of Qatar Calendar, to ensure that our millions of visitors have all the information they need to enjoy this packed program of events, that will perfectly complement a ground-breaking season of football."

Fatma Al Nuaimi, Executive Director, Communications & Media, SC, said: “We are delighted to partner with QT on this special edition of Qatar Calendar, which will provide key information for the many fans visiting our country to enjoy a unique festival of football and numerous entertainment activations.”

The special edition Qatar Calendar is available in Arabic and English. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.qatarcalendar.com and follow @qatarcalendar on Facebook and Instagram.

Download the events schedule here: we.tl/t-RMDh6fRa9K

