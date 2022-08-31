There was plenty to celebrate this summer in Qatar, with family-friendly activities, live performances, attractive offerings, and unique experiences that catered to every traveller. With a packed summer calendar and festivities throughout Eid, Qatar welcomed 151,000 international arrivals in July 2022, the highest recorded number of visitors in the summer month since 2017.

GCC markets contributed 62% to the total number of arrivals in July 2022, with visitors from Saudi Arabia taking up a leading stake (43%), followed by India (7%), Oman (6%), Kuwait (4%), Bahrain (5%), UAE (4%), USA (3%), and the UK (3%). With neighbouring countries only a few hours’ drive away, the latest tourism performance figures show growing popularity of arrivals by land, with 55% of all visitors choosing to visit Qatar by crossing the Abu Samra border. The border with Saudi Arabia recently expanded to accommodate the crossing of 24,800 cars a day, helping to further ease Qatar’s accessibility by land. Arrivals by air stood at 45%, while 1% of visitors arrived by sea.

July in Qatar was filled with family-friendly shows, held in time for Eid Al Adha and beyond. Visitors enjoyed an array of indoor entertainment and diverse experience offerings such as the free-to-watch ‘Summer Festival’ at Doha Festival City and the ‘African Circus’ at Mall of Qatar. As part of its ‘Summer in Qatar’ campaign, Qatar Tourism, along with Qatar Airways and Ooredoo, presented three exciting live shows at the Lusail Multi-purpose hall. Children and adults alike immersed themselves in the enchanting cirque adventures of three well-loved stories: Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, and The Smurfs.

For those looking for adventure, nature retreats or shopping escapes, Qatar Tourism also presented a plethora of promo tours and daytrips on its VisitQatar website where visitors could plan their summers according to their preference. Visitors could cool off with a variety of sun, sea and sand activities, from scuba diving and stand-up paddle boarding, to kayaking in the lush mangroves and fishing, or rest over the holidays with private dinner experiences and more.

The monthly release by Qatar Calendar also offers plenty of inspiration on things to do around the city, with a well-rounded list of highlights including art exhibitions, children’s’ programmes and community events that extend something for everyone.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa