Doha, Qatar – On the first morning of Dubai Airshow 2023, Qatar Airways, the multiple award-winning airline, showcased a selection of its state-of-the-art aircraft in the presence of Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Al-Meer.

The Dubai Airshow, running from 13-17 November, is one of the key air shows in the Middle East; the biennial event brings together aviation industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders from across the globe.

On the opening day of the event, Qatar Airways’ display of its new generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Airbus A350-1000, and Gulfstream G650ER, drew the eyes of all global aviation experts and enthusiasts to its one-of-a-kind fleet.

During the inaugural day of the air show, visitors to the Qatar Airways’ chalet had the opportunity to explore the cabins’ latest innovations and passenger offerings. From the sleek, contemporary finishing of the cabin design, to the meticulously curated amenities kits, Qatar Airways displayed its signature luxury and hospitality which awaits its global passengers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to participate in this year’s Dubai Airshow and present the leading aircraft in our state-of-the-art fleet. With the comfort of our passengers at the core of our operations, we have hand-picked our top-tier aircraft which display our latest technology and unparalleled luxury. We welcome all visitors of this exciting air show to our chalet to enjoy an unforgettable travel experience.”

Qatar Airways unveiled an impressive display, including Qatar Executive’s Gulfstream G650ER. The G650ER is renowned for its unparalleled spacious and luxurious cabin designed for ultra-long-flights. Qatar Executive is the world’s largest owner and single commercial operator of the Gulfstream G650ER, with an impressive fleet of 15 aircraft.

Also showcased was the Airbus A350-1000, which is notable for its wide-body cabin and luxurious interior. The A350-1000 also has the quietest cabin of any twin-aisle aircraft to ensure optimal comfort for passengers. 24 of these state-of-the-art aircraft are part of the Qatar Airways fleet.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offers up to 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class. It is highly regarded for its exceptional standard of cabin environment, accessibility, and comfort for passengers. The Dreamliner is an environmentally advanced aircraft with the ability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 20 per cent compared to other similar aircraft. Qatar Airways utilises 11 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to connect passengers to more than 160 destinations.

Qatar Airways, the Best Airline in the Middle East, operates over 100 weekly flights to the UAE. In addition to inaugurating Ras Al Khaimah (RKT) daily flight, and increasing its connectivity to Dubai (DXB) from 21 to 28 weekly flights, the national carrier of the State of Qatar offers 35 flights each, weekly, to both Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sharjah (SHJ).

Taking place at the Dubai World Central, visitors to the Dubai Airshow can find the Qatar Airways exhibition located at Chalet A07-A08 from 13-17 November 2023.