Transporting over 4,000 tonnes of flowers all around the world over a two-week period is a logistical prowess that only few airlines can achieve. And Qatar Airways Cargo is certainly at the top of the list. Exported from two main areas, Latin America (Ecuador and Colombia) and Africa (Uganda and Kenya), the flowers are travelling to 5 major international destinations: USA, Amsterdam (for distribution across Europe), Australia, the Middle East and Japan.

To satisfy the significant demand during this peak time, Qatar Airways Cargo is intensifying the frequency of its flights to increase capacity. This translates into 10 additional B777 freighter flights from Nairobi to Liege and 10 additional flights from Quito to Amsterdam and Miami, on top of the regular cargo and passenger flights. In addition, the carrier is also using road transport services from European airports to Amsterdam where logistics are set up for major consumer countries.

Ensuring that this fragile cargo is handled with the utmost care and delivered on time not only requires a great deal of planning and preparation from the Qatar Airways Cargo team but also a very high degree of expertise and experience. Qatar Airways Cargo has indeed been involved in the transportation of flowers from Nairobi for over 10 years and will be the largest cargo operator there by Valentine's Day 2023. Moreover, always innovating to perfect its level of service, the carrier has implemented an elaborate temperature-controlled forwarding system to guarantee that flowers arrive fresh at their final destination. Because the Valentine’s Day period necessitates considerable coordination to arrange charters with the authorities and to manage the extra volumes and flights, close and constant contact with customers to ensure proper planning of shipments on the respective flight days is also essential.

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo commented: “In a constantly evolving market, Qatar Airways Cargo has always been able to improve its offering to meet new needs. The launch of The Next Generation, which is accompanied by a new vision of business, is proof of this. Today, in the very demanding period of Valentine’s Day, we are proud to put our expertise and efficiency at the service of our customers.”

True to its motto “Moved by People”, Qatar Airways Cargo can be trusted to deliver impeccable service and to guarantee that love will prevail on this special day.

