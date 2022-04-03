Indicators of the week:

307.9 Million Riyals the value of 83 deals with an average of 3.7 Million / deal

41 Vacant land deals worth 151 Million Riyals with an average of 303 Riyals / foot

37 Houses deals worth 108.1 Million Riyals with an average of 395 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 307.9 Million Riyals during the fourth week of last March with a decrease of 19.5% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 83 real estate deals with a decrease of 16.2% and an average of 3.7 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 20 to 24 March 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the fourth week of last month varied to include 41 deals of vacant land that accounted for 49.4% of the total number of weekly transactions with a total value of 151 Million Riyals, and 37 houses deals that accounted for 35% of the total value of weekly transactions with a total value of 108.1 Million Riyals.

According to Utopia index, Vacant lands and houses deals account for more than 84% of the weekly real estate transactions value.

In addition to, the fourth week of March 2022 witnessed the execution of Three deals of residential buildings with a total value of 25.3 Million Riyals with an average selling price of 1405 Riyals per square foot, two commercial buildings with a value of 23.5 Million Riyals with an average selling price of 1550 Riyals per square foot.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the fourth week came through selling a Vacant land in Umm Slal Ali zone at Umm Slal Municipality with a value of 20 Million Riyals and a price of 222 Riyals per foot with an area of 8364 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a Commercial building in Madinat Khalifa south zone at Doha Municipality worth 18 Million Riyals and a price of 2796 Riyals per foot with an area of 598 square meters. Al Wakrah zone at Al Wakrah Municipality also witnessed a deal to sell a vacant land worth 14.52 Million Riyals with a selling price of 210 Riyals per foot with an area of 6424 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were executed on the fourth week of last March, amounted to 108.1 Million Riyals through the execution of 37 deals, with an average of 2.92 Million Riyals per deal, and their average price was 395 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Umm Slal Municipality, which witnessed the execution of four deals worth 11.2 Million Riyals with an average of 488 Riyals per foot, then Doha Municipality which witnessed five deals worth 17.05 Million Riyals and an average of 451 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Al Wakrah Municipality which witnessed the execution of nine deals worth 26 Million Riyals and an average of 420 Riyals per foot, then Al Dayyen Municipality which witnessed the execution of eight deals worth 29.2 Million Riyals at a price of 419 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Khor & Dhekra that came through two deals worth 3.2 Million Riyals and a price of 248 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, their total value amounted to 151 Million Riyals through the execution of 41 deals, with an average of 3.68 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 303 Riyals per foot.

Doha Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing eight deals worth 36.5 Million Riyals with an average of 547 Riyals per foot, followed by Al Dayyen Municipality by executing three deals for vacant lands with an average of 341 Riyals per foot and a total value of 9.4 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Rayyan Municipality through the execution of five deals worth 9.5 Million Riyals with a value of 323 Riyals per foot, while Umm Slal Municipality recorded three deals with an average of 294 Riyals per foot with a value of 23 Million Riyals, then Al Wakrah Municipality which witnessed the execution of seven deals with a value of 52 Million Riyals and an average of 270 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal Municipality which recorded nine deals worth 12.45 Million Riyals with a price of 146 Riyals per foot.

