Amman: According to Airport International Group, Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) had welcomed 1,330,202 passengers (PAX) by the end of March 2022 - marking a 195.4% surge and 30.9% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Moreover, QAIA recorded 13,684 aircraft movements (ACM) - indicating a 123.4% increase and 22.9% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 13,731 tons of cargo - 33.0% higher and 39.3% lower than figures registered in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

During the month of March, QAIA received 561,425 PAX - signifying a substantial 251.3% growth and 17.0% drop against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA witnessed 5,076 ACM, representing a 131.3% rise and 17.6% fall - as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,430 tons of cargo - denoting a 54.3% increase and 35.7% decrease compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“During the first quarter of 2022, specifically following the international easing of travel restrictions, QAIA experienced a positive turn in year-to-date and year-on-year traffic that helped bridge the gap compared with 2019 pre-COVID figures. Given the interconnected nature of the industry we operate in, such efforts are not only welcome but necessary for expediting the recovery of air transport in Jordan and across the globe” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2018, QAIA was the first airport in the region to reach Level 3+ ‘Neutrality’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program, which was further renewed and extended until 2022.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

